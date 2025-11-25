DHR Global: 83% of Workers Report Experiencing Some Degree of Burnout

An overwhelming workload (48%), working too many hours (40%) and difficulty balancing work and personal life (37%) are the top three drivers of burnout heading into the new year, according to DHR Global’s 2026 Workforce Trends Report. The talent advisory firm surveyed 1,500 white-collar workers across North America, Europe and Asia.

The percentage of employees reporting that lack of reward or recognition is a top burnout driver almost doubled, from 17% in 2025 to 32% in 2026.

More than half of respondents (52%) say that burnout decreases employee engagement, up from 34% in 2025. Only 64% of employees describe themselves as “very” or “extremely” engaged—a significant drop from last year’s 88%.

Entry-level employees and associates report the highest levels of reduced engagement due to burnout (61% and 62%, respectively), while just 38% of C-suite leaders report the same.

Professional development opportunities (71%), remote and hybrid work (63%) and GenAI tools (55%) remain the top three drivers that increase employee engagement.

When broken down by region, the top two ways employers can enhance the work experience for employees in North America are more recognition for high-impact work (40%) and clearer communication from leadership about company direction (38%).

“Employees are clearly signaling what they need to stay engaged—growth opportunities, realistic expectations and leaders who model the values they promote. The organizations that act on this will strengthen both culture and performance,” says Priya Taneja, CEO of DHR Global.