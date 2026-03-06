February Jobs Report: US Employment Falls by 92,000 as Unemployment Rate Rises to 4.4%

The U.S. manufacturing industry lost 12,000 jobs last month, according to the BLS report.
March 6, 2026
ID 54482816 © Opolja | Dreamstime.com
Business people waiting for job interview.

U.S. nonfarm payroll employment decreased by 92,000 in February, after the January figure was revised down slightly from 130,000 to 126,000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) February 2026 Employment Situation report.

The unemployment rate increased slightly from 4.3% in January to 4.4% in February. Year over year, the unemployment rate edged up by 0.2 percentage points.

Durable goods manufacturing lost 4,000 jobs, and nondurable goods manufacturing lost 8,000 jobs.

"This February jobs report was far weaker than I had hoped, particularly after a slight bump up for manufacturing in January,” says Scott Paul, president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing. “There are many factors swirling around — AI, bad weather, tariff volatility and much more. With a potential energy shock on the horizon, there may be even worse news to come.”

By manufacturing sector, fabricated metal product manufacturing and electrical equipment, appliance and component manufacturing posted the largest job gains, while plastics and rubber products manufacturing and transportation equipment manufacturing saw the largest losses, according to BLS industry sector data.

About the Author

Anna Smith
Email

Anna Smith

News Editor

News Editor

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/anna-m-smith/ 

Bio: Anna Smith joined IndustryWeek in 2021. She handles IW’s daily newsletters and breaking news of interest to the manufacturing industry. Anna was previously an editorial assistant at New Equipment DigestMaterial Handling & Logistics and other publications.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Making Edge AI Useful for Manufacturing
Solving Real-World Problems with the Industrial AI Orchestra
MIG Welding Aluminum with a Spool Gun: An Expert's Guide
Sponsored
The safety imperative: Our blueprint for a better workplace
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of IndustryWeek, create an account today!