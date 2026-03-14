Survey: Manufacturing Workers Report High Career Satisfaction, Industry Optimism

90% of manufacturing professionals express optimism about the industry’s future, according to the 2026 Career Advancement in Manufacturing Report from Xometry, Thomas and Women in Manufacturing, which surveyed over 1,000 North American manufacturing employees.

Notably, many manufacturing professionals did not initially intend to work in the industry. 82% of management and 48% of shop floor workers say they did not actively seek a career in the industry and fell into manufacturing. Just 23% of women entered the industry intentionally, compared to 35% of men.

81% of respondents feel valued by their employers, and 82% recommend a career in the industry. Those who recommend a career in the industry say their primary motivators are:

Career growth (73%)

Challenging, problem-solving work (71%)

Long-term stability (61%)

74% of respondents reported labor shortages this year, down from 79% in 2025 and 83% in 2024. Entry-level production is reported as the hardest-to-fill technical position.

Survey respondents say flexible work schedules, health insurance and 401k matches are the most desirable benefits. Additionally, over 60% of respondents say it is essential to have dedicated time for mentorship during work hours. Respondents ranked the following mentorship goals: