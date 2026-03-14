Survey: Manufacturing Workers Report High Career Satisfaction, Industry Optimism

Among shop floor workers who recommend a career in the industry, 36% say they do so specifically because of the opportunity to work with AI, automation and other advanced technologies, according to a new report.
March 14, 2026
2 min read
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90% of manufacturing professionals express optimism about the industry’s future, according to the 2026 Career Advancement in Manufacturing Report from Xometry, Thomas and Women in Manufacturing, which surveyed over 1,000 North American manufacturing employees.

Notably, many manufacturing professionals did not initially intend to work in the industry. 82% of management and 48% of shop floor workers say they did not actively seek a career in the industry and fell into manufacturing. Just 23% of women entered the industry intentionally, compared to 35% of men.

81% of respondents feel valued by their employers, and 82% recommend a career in the industry. Those who recommend a career in the industry say their primary motivators are:

  • Career growth (73%)
  • Challenging, problem-solving work (71%)
  • Long-term stability (61%)

74% of respondents reported labor shortages this year, down from 79% in 2025 and 83% in 2024. Entry-level production is reported as the hardest-to-fill technical position.

Survey respondents say flexible work schedules, health insurance and 401k matches are the most desirable benefits. Additionally, over 60% of respondents say it is essential to have dedicated time for mentorship during work hours. Respondents ranked the following mentorship goals:

  • Career guidance (54%)
  • Leadership skills (45%)
  • Project or process skills (34%)
  • Technical skills (33%)
  • Other (2%)

About the Author

Anna Smith
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Anna Smith

News Editor

News Editor

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/anna-m-smith/ 

Bio: Anna Smith joined IndustryWeek in 2021. She handles IW’s daily newsletters and breaking news of interest to the manufacturing industry. Anna was previously an editorial assistant at New Equipment DigestMaterial Handling & Logistics and other publications.

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