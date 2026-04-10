US Workers Value Job Security, Benefits Amid Economic Uncertainty: Report

Over half (51%) of respondents to a survey of over 2,000 U.S. workers have applied for or taken a job with lesser or equal pay but better benefits, a figure that rises to 61% for Gen Z and 67% among low-income earners, according to Economist Enterprise’s Benefits 2.0 research report. The report is based on a survey of full-time U.S. employees in the following industries: manufacturing; energy and utilities; financial services and insurance; government; and sports, media and entertainment.

62% of survey respondents say they would choose long-term job security over better benefits or higher pay, indicating U.S. workers across industries, generations and seniority are prioritizing stability when making career decisions. 30% of all respondents report they have stopped job searching in the past five years due to the fear of losing job security, rising to 34% in manufacturing and 35% in financial services and insurance.

“America’s workers are prioritizing job stability and a strong benefits package, signaling a shift in how workers weigh risk versus reward in today’s competitive labor market,” says Matt Terry, a research manager at Economist Enterprise. “This cautious approach reflects a broader trend: workers are increasingly valuing predictability over advancement, which could have lasting implications for career growth and economic mobility.”

Finance Volatility

Difficult economic conditions have seemingly strained American workers, affecting their investment decisions, retirement plans and lifestyle. 73% of respondents report they have postponed buying a home or a car because of rising costs, 43% have delayed or skipped medical care and 30% have reduced retirement contributions.

Respondents expect they will need to delay retirement by almost four years, with Gen Z expecting a more than five-year delay on average between expected and preferred retirement timing. The top reasons cited for delaying retirement are rising living costs at 47% and healthcare expenses at 41%. In addition, 44% of financial services employees and 41% of manufacturing employees have taken loans from a retirement account or accessed hardship withdrawals.

"The data in this report should give every employer pause,” says Head of Nuveen Retirement Investing Brendan McCarthy. “When workers feel financially insecure, they delay retirement, and that has real costs – both administrative and financial - for organizations carrying expensive, experienced employees who are ready to move on but can't afford to.”

Choosing Benefits

About seven in ten employees say planning for retirement is overly time-consuming or complicated, and although 72% of respondents report that they understand and feel confident when choosing benefits, 61% have regretted a benefits decision made in the past because of a lack of support or information. Gen Z seems particularly affected by complex options, as only 46% feel well equipped to make financial decisions regarding retirement.

The following are the top five personalization features that would have a positive impact on how benefits could adapt to personal needs:

“A dashboard that updates automatically as circumstances change” – 38%

“Real-time cost estimates tailored to expected benefit usage” – 36%

“Guided support during benefit-heavy life transitions” – 31%

“Insights into how to improve long-term financial or health outcomes” – 31%

“Personalized recommendations based on people like you” – 29%

Although 73% of respondents have access to AI-based benefits tools from their employer, only 39% actually use them. Employees cite data privacy worries and inaccurate or biased recommendations as reasons for the apprehension. About half (48%) of respondents say a clear personal data-protection guarantee would make them more likely to consider using AI for benefits decisions.