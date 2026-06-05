May Jobs Report: US Adds 172,000 Jobs as Employment Growth Continues

U.S. nonfarm payroll employment increased by 172,000 in May, after the April figure was revised from up 115,000 to 179,000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) May 2026 Employment Situation report

The unemployment rate holds at 4.3% for the third consecutive month. Year-over-year, the rate is unchanged from May 2025.

By industry, leisure and hospitality (70,000), government (52,000) and health care and social assistance (47,200) posted notable job gains. Financial activities (-22,000) reported large job losses.

“Taken with a broad perspective, the May jobs numbers are good, and the labor market is no longer the biggest source of worry in the economy. That would be inflation,” says Appcast Chief Economist Andrew Flowers. “To the extent workers are suffering, it’s because the Iran War-induced spike in energy prices is pushing inflation higher and pushing real wage growth down (perhaps even negative).”

Durable goods manufacturing gained 17,000 jobs, and nondurable goods manufacturing lost 10,000 jobs.

By manufacturing sector, fabricated metal product manufacturing (6,700) and transportation equipment manufacturing (4,900) posted the highest job gains, while plastics and rubber products manufacturing (-6,100) and food manufacturing (-3,600) reported the largest job losses, according to the BLS industry sector data.