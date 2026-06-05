May Jobs Report: US Adds 172,000 Jobs as Employment Growth Continues

Manufacturing employment increased by 7,000 last month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics report.
June 5, 2026
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U.S. nonfarm payroll employment increased by 172,000 in May, after the April figure was revised from up 115,000 to 179,000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) May 2026 Employment Situation report

The unemployment rate holds at 4.3% for the third consecutive month. Year-over-year, the rate is unchanged from May 2025.

By industry, leisure and hospitality (70,000), government (52,000) and health care and social assistance (47,200) posted notable job gains. Financial activities (-22,000) reported large job losses.

“Taken with a broad perspective, the May jobs numbers are good, and the labor market is no longer the biggest source of worry in the economy. That would be inflation,” says Appcast Chief Economist Andrew Flowers. “To the extent workers are suffering, it’s because the Iran War-induced spike in energy prices is pushing inflation higher and pushing real wage growth down (perhaps even negative).”

Durable goods manufacturing gained 17,000 jobs, and nondurable goods manufacturing lost 10,000 jobs.

By manufacturing sector, fabricated metal product manufacturing (6,700) and transportation equipment manufacturing (4,900) posted the highest job gains, while plastics and rubber products manufacturing (-6,100) and food manufacturing (-3,600) reported the largest job losses, according to the BLS industry sector data.

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Anna Smith
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Anna Smith

Senior Staff Writer

Senior Staff Writer

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/anna-m-smith/ 

Bio: Anna Smith joined IndustryWeek in 2021. She handles breaking news of interest to the manufacturing industry and the cross-publication newsletter Quick Manufacturing News. Anna was previously an editorial assistant at New Equipment DigestMaterial Handling & Logistics and other publications.

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