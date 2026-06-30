UAW Members Vote to Authorize Strike at Woodward MPC in Niles

Union members also announced plans for a practice picket outside the Illinois facility.
June 30, 2026
2 min read
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The United Auto Workers labor union

UAW Local 5101 members at Woodward MPC, a manufacturer of motion control systems for aerospace applications, have voted to authorize a strike at the company’s Niles, Illinois, facility, according to the UAW. The members voted 71% in favor of authorizing strike action, according to the union. In addition, the UAW members announced they will hold a practice picket outside the plant on June 30.

Woodward MPC workers affiliated with the UAW in September 2025, and the UAW alleges the company has stalled contract negotiations. The more than 800 workers are seeking industry-leading wages, improved time off, job security and fair progression.

“Our membership can’t wait another 9 months for a fair contract,” says Jose Tapia, UAW Local 5101 president. “Now is our time at Woodward MPC, and we are ready to do whatever it takes to win our fair share.”

A Woodward Inc. spokesperson provided the following statement to IndustryWeek:

“Woodward believes in transparency and fairness, and that our employees deserve a voice in determining their representation. Woodward is aware that the UAW conducted a strike authorization vote, a procedural step that gives union leadership the ability to call a strike in the future. A case is pending before the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) regarding union representation for our Niles workforce. We are requesting a government-run election to ensure that every employee’s voice is heard. Until this matter is resolved, negotiations will remain paused. At this time, no strike has been called. Niles operations will continue as usual, and we remain focused on delivering critical controls to our aerospace customers without interruption.”

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Anna Smith
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Anna Smith

Senior Staff Writer

Senior Staff Writer

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/anna-m-smith/ 

Bio: Anna Smith joined IndustryWeek in 2021. She handles breaking news of interest to the manufacturing industry and the cross-publication newsletter Quick Manufacturing News. Anna was previously an editorial assistant at New Equipment DigestMaterial Handling & Logistics and other publications.

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