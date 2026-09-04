US Adds 162,000 New Jobs in August, Beating Expectations

Manufacturing picked up 16,000 jobs. The strong report also revised up job numbers for June and July by a combined 55,000, indicating that the U.S. labor market remains in a state of steady growth.
Sept. 4, 2026
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Employment in the United States grew by 162,000 jobs in August, strongly outperforming analysts' expectations, and the unemployment rate remained steady at 4.1%, government data showed on Friday.

Employment expanded in the restaurant and bar sectors, and jobs in public schools bounced back from a contraction a month earlier, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said in a statement.

The strong report also revised up job numbers for June and July by a combined 55,000, indicating that the U.S. labor market remains in a state of steady growth.

Restaurants and bars added 59,000 jobs, well above the average gain of 12,000 over the last year, the BLS said.

Employment in the local government education sector -- which is mostly made up of public schools -- increased by 42,000, largely offsetting a decrease from the previous month due to summer holidays. Overall employment in the sector has shown little net change since January.

The health care sector, one of the major drivers of job growth in the United States as the population ages, added 13,000 jobs, a slower expansion than its average over the last year.

Construction and manufacturing also made gains in the month, the data showed.

Manufacturing Gains

Manufacturing picked up 16,000 jobs, a number that has increased by 58,000 since December 2025, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Machinery manufacturing led manufacturing growth in August, adding 6,100 jobs, while fabricated metal product manufacturing added another 5,700. Motor vehicles and parts manufacturing dropped 4,500 jobs in August.

Durable goods led the manufacturing job growth, adding 15,000 jobs, with nondurables adding 1,000. Chemical manufacturing showed the biggest growth in nondurables, adding 3,000 jobs. Food manufacturing showed the biggest loss in nondurables at 2,200 jobs.— IW Staff

The information technology sector, however, lost 23,000 jobs, with cuts in computing infrastructure, data processing and web hosting. Job losses in the sector have averaged around 8,000 per month for the last year, according to BLS data.

Average hourly earnings increased by 3.1% year-on-year, still lagging behind inflation -- indicating that many workers are seeing their salaries contract in real terms.

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