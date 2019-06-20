Menu
Top 10 Colleges Producing Engineers

Over 140,000 new engineering jobs are expected to be added by 2026.

Engineers will continue to be in demand for the foreseeable future. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects employment growth for these workers at nearly 140,000 new jobs expected over the 2016–26 decade.

About 23% of new jobs for engineers are projected to be for civil engineers, the largest engineering occupation. Mechanical and industrial engineers are second and third in projected job growth among engineers. Together, these two occupations accounted for about 36% of new jobs for engineers.

Where are these engineers going to school?  Well here is a list, created by employment firm, Zippia, of the schools that have the highest placement rate in the field. Zipia used the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System to search for the college in each state with the highest listed job placement ratings, looking specifically at employment levels at year 10 after students have graduated. The degrees that were included in this search was civil, mechanical, industrial engineers

TAGS: Education / Training
