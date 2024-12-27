Nano Dimension Fires CEO Amid Struggles in Additive Manufacturing Space
Nano Dimension abruptly fired CEO Yoav Stern late Thursday, ending his five-year stewardship, as the company and the broader additive manufacturing space struggled to find profits and growth in 2024.
Julien Lederman, who has served as vice president of corporate development since 2021, will take over as interim CEO as Nano Dimension searches for a permanent replacement. In a statement, the company’s board of directors said it has confidence in Lederman but said nothing about Stern or its reasons for dropping him from the board early this month and firing him on Thursday.
Stern took control at Nano Dimension in early 2020 and was one of the key players in the 2022-2023 attempted mergers saga that had industrial 3D printer makers Stratasys, Desktop Metal, 3D Systems and Nano Dimension all trying to buy one another in various combinations. After more than a year of wheeling an dealing, none of the mergers succeeded. Throughout that time span, none of the major players in the space were profitable, and they continued to lose money in 2024.