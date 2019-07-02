Menu
Technology and IIoT

Fifty Factory Tours that Make America Great

USA-50-states-getty-bonnechance-istock.jpg
Start Slideshow
We picked one factory (or industrial site) from each state you can visit that truly represents what has always made America great: hard work and ingenuity.

American manufacturing is back and better than ever, found in nearly every corner of every state. It's as diverse as it is vast, and sometimes can even make a memorable day for the family. Check out these plants and factories you can visit this summer and feel free to leave some more suggestions in the comment section!

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Operations
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
NST_IndustryWeek_1540x800_070819.jpg
Sponsored Content
The 5 Most Common Cybersecurity Threats to Manufacturers
Jul 02, 2019
PTC_RegImage_080719.jpg
Webinar: How IIoT Enables Real-Time Visibility & Actionable Insights in Manufacturing
Jul 02, 2019
IoT security
Staying Secure in the IIoT Patchwork
Jul 02, 2019
martial arts
Armed With Analytics: Manufacturing as a Martial Art
Jul 02, 2019