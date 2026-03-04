Use of Smart Munitions in Iran Raises Replenishment Concerns

Since a major escalation of the conflict in Iran began on Saturday, the U.S. has used a wide range of advanced weapons to carry out precision strikes on Iranian military infrastructure, weapons systems and other targets.

“There's a problem, though; smart weapons are expensive,” writes Military & Aerospace Electronics Editor-in-Chief John Keller. He predicts “over the next several months, one of the Pentagon's top priorities will be to ramp-up smart munitions production.”

