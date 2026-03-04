Use of Smart Munitions in Iran Raises Replenishment Concerns

In recent strikes in Iran, the U.S. has employed an array of weapons, including missiles, drones and uncrewed aircraft.
March 4, 2026
ID 170892100 © Bogdan Zhorov | Dreamstime.com
Map with selective focus on Iran.

Since a major escalation of the conflict in Iran began on Saturday, the U.S. has used a wide range of advanced weapons to carry out precision strikes on Iranian military infrastructure, weapons systems and other targets.

“There's a problem, though; smart weapons are expensive,” writes Military & Aerospace Electronics Editor-in-Chief John Keller. He predicts “over the next several months, one of the Pentagon's top priorities will be to ramp-up smart munitions production.”

Learn more about the weapons employed by the U.S. in Iran and whether smart munitions supplies could begin to run low from IndustryWeek partner brand Military & Aerospace Electronics: U.S. to scramble to replenish supplies of smart munitions and guided weapons expended in Iran war

Contributors:

About the Author

Email

John Keller

Editor-in-Chief, Military & Aerospace Electronics Magazine

John Keller is the Editor-in-Chief, Military & Aerospace Electronics Magazine--provides extensive coverage and analysis of enabling electronics and optoelectronic technologies in military, space and commercial aviation applications. John has been a member of the Military & Aerospace Electronics staff since 1989 and chief editor since 1995.

