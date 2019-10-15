Skip navigation
roomba-irobot-paris-museum-FRANCOIS-GUILLOT-AFP-Getty.jpg FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty
Technology and IIoT

Robot War Breaks Out in Living Room as Roomba Maker Sues Upstart

IRobot Corp. is suing SharkNinja Operating LLC for producing a "copycat" of their robotic vacuum cleaner.

The company that unveiled the Roomba robotic vacuum in the early 2000s launched a product last year that takes house cleaning to a new level: It maps your home, schedules sweeps through each room, empties the dust bin itself and even knows where to resume cleaning after has returned to its base for a recharge.

After being recognized by Time magazine for one of 2018’s inventions of the year, IRobot Corp. says it’s no accident that rival SharkNinja Operating LLC came out with a similar device a year later.

“Shark is not even shy about being a copycat,” iRobot said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Boston, “claiming that the Shark IQ Robot offers the same iRobot technology at ‘half the price of iRobot i7+’.”

The lawsuit comes on the heels of an analyst’s downgrade of IRobot last week in a note that emphasized Shark’s aggressive pricing.

SharkNinja, a unit of closely held EP Midco LLC, on Friday filed a pre-emptive lawsuit in federal court in Delaware, asking the court to declare that the Shark IQ doesn’t infringe six patents cited in iRobot’s complaint, nor five others. IRobot had previously demanded that the Shark IQ be pulled off store shelves.

IRobot, founded in 1990 by three engineers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Artificial Intelligence Lab, has suffered as its domestic sales -- which account for about half of total revenue -- have gotten caught up in the U.S. trade war with China.

The case is iRobot Corp. v. SharkNinja Operating LLC, 19-cv-12125, U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts (Boston).

TAGS: Drones and Robots Robotics
