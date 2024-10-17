  • eNewsletter Subscription
  • Great Question Podcast
    • ID 317026162 © Pratoomrat Tongkate | Dreamstime.com
    6711308324231a3b7165375b Dreamstime Xxl 317026162
    1. The Economy

    US Factory Output Contracts in September on Strike, Hurricanes

    Oct. 17, 2024
    Among major industry groups, manufacturing slid 0.4%, and mining was down 0.6%.

    U.S. industrial production fell in September, the Federal Reserve said Thursday, with overall output bogged down by natural disasters and a monthlong Boeing worker strike that effectively shuttered some aircraft assembly plants.

    Industrial output slipped more than anticipated last month by 0.3%, reversing a 0.3% rise in August, according to Fed data.

    "A strike at a major producer of civilian aircraft held down total (industrial production) growth by an estimated 0.3 percent in September, and the effects of two hurricanes subtracted an estimated 0.3 percent," said the Fed in a report.

    Among major industry groups, manufacturing slid 0.4%, and mining was down 0.6%.

    In particular, the mining output fall came as "effects of two hurricanes on oil and gas extraction more than offset gains elsewhere."

    This week, aviation giant Boeing announced plans to raise up to $25 billion as it sought to replenish cash flow while grappling with production issues and a major strike in the Seattle region.

    About 33,000 Boeing workers in the Pacific Northwest have been on strike for over a month as they seek higher wages and better retirement benefits.

    The labor action effectively shut down assembly plants for the 737 MAX and 777.

    All rights reserved ©2024 Agence France-Presse.

    About the Author

    Agence France-Presse

    Copyright Agence France-Presse, 2002-2024. AFP text, photos, graphics and logos shall not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP shall not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP content, or for any actions taken in consequence.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Voice your opinion!

    To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of IndustryWeek, create an account today!

    New

    © Photka | Dreamstime.com
    paperstackdreamstime32761399

    HindlePower
    workforcecrop
    UW Solutions
    resindek
    IndustryWeek
    brettwoodkeynote

    Most Read

    Sponsored