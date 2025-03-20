  • eNewsletter Subscription
  • Great Question Podcast
  • IW Best Plants Awards
    • ID 25740474 © Mesutdogan | Dreamstime.com
    67dc34a1aaaf6123ee0fdfc3 Dreamstime L 25740474
    1. The Economy

    US Fed Holds Rates Again and Warns of Increased Uncertainty

    March 20, 2025
    Until recently, hard economic data had pointed to a fairly robust American economy.

    The U.S. Federal Reserve paused interest rate cuts again on Wednesday and noted an increase in economic uncertainty, as it navigates an economy unnerved by President Donald Trump's stop-start tariff rollout.

    Policymakers voted to hold the U.S. central bank's key lending rate at between 4.25% and 4.50%, the Fed announced in a statement.

    They also cut their growth forecast for 2025 and hiked their inflation outlook, while still penciling in two rate cuts this year -- in line with their previous expectations in December.

    The Fed's vote was not unanimous, with one governor rebelling in opposition to his colleagues' decision to slow the pace at which the Fed shrinks the size of its balance sheet.

    Since taking office in January, Trump has ramped up levies on top trading partners Canada, China and Mexico -- only to roll some of them back temporarily -- and threatened to impose reciprocal tariffs on other countries.

    Many analysts fear Trump's economic policies could push up inflation, hamper economic growth and complicate the Fed's plans to bring inflation down to its long-term target of 2% while maintaining a healthy labor market.

    Until recently, hard economic data had pointed to a fairly robust American economy.

    But the mood has shifted in the weeks since Trump returned to the White House, with inflation expectations rising and financial markets tumbling.

    All rights reserved ©2025 Agence France-Presse

    About the Author

    Agence France-Presse

    Copyright Agence France-Presse, 2002-2024. AFP text, photos, graphics and logos shall not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP shall not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP content, or for any actions taken in consequence.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Voice your opinion!

    To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of IndustryWeek, create an account today!

    New

    ID 113840285 © Feng Yu | Dreamstime.com
    dreamstime_xxl_113840285

    Bazooka Candy
    new_game_019_screenshot
    Kubota's Agri Concept 2.0 EV tractor also features autonomous operation..
    Courtesy of Conceptual Innovations
    tyler

    Most Read

    Sponsored