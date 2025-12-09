October Metalworking Machinery Orders Hit Highest Level Since March 2023

Year-to-date orders through October reached $4.47 billion, up 19.7% compared with the same 10-month period in 2024.
Dec. 9, 2025
Metalworking CNC milling machine.

Orders of new machine tools totaled $538.9 million in October, a 9% increase from September, according to the U.S. Manufacturing Technology Orders Report published by the Association for Manufacturing Technology.

October marks the third month this year that orders exceeded $500 million. The October 2025 total is 40.3% higher than October 2024.

“Both the value and the number of units ordered in October were the highest since March 2023,” the report notes.

Learn more about what drove the surge in orders and other report findings from IndustryWeek partner brand American Machinist: Machine Tool Orders Spike in Q4

