October Metalworking Machinery Orders Hit Highest Level Since March 2023

Orders of new machine tools totaled $538.9 million in October, a 9% increase from September, according to the U.S. Manufacturing Technology Orders Report published by the Association for Manufacturing Technology.

October marks the third month this year that orders exceeded $500 million. The October 2025 total is 40.3% higher than October 2024.

“Both the value and the number of units ordered in October were the highest since March 2023,” the report notes.

