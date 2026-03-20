Equipment Finance Confidence Falls in March After February Peak: ELFA Survey

February’s 67.6 reading was the highest Monthly Confidence Index since January 2025.
March 20, 2026
2 min read
ID 73358377 © Nataliya Hora | Dreamstime.com
Robots in a car factory.

The March 2026 Monthly Confidence Index for the Equipment Finance Industry (MCI) fell to 61.0, a 6.6-point decrease from February, according to the Equipment Leasing & Finance Association (ELFA). February’s 67.6 figure was the highest MCI since January 2025.

In the next four months, 16.7% of respondents expect business conditions to worsen, up from 4.2% in February. 29.2% believe conditions will improve, a decrease from last month’s 37.5%.

During the same period, half of the executives surveyed expect that demand for leases and loans to fund capital expenditures will remain the same. 37.5% believe demand will increase, and 12.5% believe demand will decline, an increase from 0% in February. Survey participants also reported on access to capital to fund equipment acquisitions:

  • 25% expect greater access
  • 70.8% expect the same access
  • 4.2% expect less access

In the survey comments, Elevex Capital CEO Jeffry Elliott wrote, “I’m optimistic about potential increased capex due to onshoring, but global economic uncertainty halting capex decision-making is a concern.”

All executives surveyed rated the U.S. economy as “fair,” with none assessing it as “excellent” or “poor.” Over the next six months, 25% believe U.S. economic conditions will worsen, up from 8.3% last month. 54.2% expect the economy will stay the same.

Regarding employment in the next four months, 58.3% expect no change in headcount, up from 50% in February, while 37.5% expect to hire more, down from 45.8% last month.

Concerning spending on business development activities over the next six months, respondents said:

  • 50% believe their company will increase spending
  • 50% believe there will be no change in spending
  • 0% believe their company will decrease spending

About the Author

Anna Smith
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Anna Smith

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Bio: Anna Smith joined IndustryWeek in 2021. She handles IW’s daily newsletters and breaking news of interest to the manufacturing industry. Anna was previously an editorial assistant at New Equipment DigestMaterial Handling & Logistics and other publications.

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