Equipment Finance Confidence Rises for Second Consecutive Month in June: ELFA Survey

The June 2026 Monthly Confidence Index for the Equipment Finance Industry (MCI) rose 3.8 points to 63.7, according to the Equipment Leasing & Finance Association (ELFA).

Over the next four months, 30.4% of respondents expect business conditions to improve, an increase from May’s 27.3%. Just 4.4% believe conditions will worsen, down from 9.1% last month. 65.2% expect that conditions will stay the same.

During the same four-month period, 31.8% of executives believe demand for loans and leases to fund capital expenditures will grow, up from 26.1% in May. 9.1% expect demand will decrease, up from 0% last month. Survey participants also reported their expectations for access to capital to fund equipment acquisitions:

27.3% expect greater access

72.7% expect the same access

0% expect less access

In June, 87.5% of respondents rated the U.S. economy as “fair.” 8.3% evaluated it as “excellent,” and 4.2% rated it as “poor.” Over the next six months, half of respondents think U.S. economic conditions will stay the same. 25% expect economic conditions will improve, and the remaining 25% believe economic conditions will worsen.

The survey comments reflect this split in economic projections, with some executives expressing cautious optimism and others warning of continued uncertainty.

“I feel more positive about the U.S. economy over the next six months. Recent data shows a strong job market and steady consumer spending, which suggest a solid base for growth,” writes Isuzu Finance of America EVP and Chief Operating Officer Jim DeFrank. “There are still some risks, especially from global events and policy changes, but overall, the outlook seems encouraging, with more reasons to feel confident than worried in the near term.”

On the other hand, Elevex Capital CEO Jeffry Elliott writes, “I’m currently concerned about inflation and supply chain risks with global economic uncertainty beginning to weigh on U.S. markets.”

When it comes to employment in the next four months, half of respondents expect no change in headcount, and the other half project they will hire more employees.

Regarding spending on business development activities over the next six months, respondents said: