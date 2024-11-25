  • eNewsletter Subscription
    Nebraska Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Major Truck Manufacturers in Clean Truck Partnership

    Nov. 25, 2024
    “Defendants are competitors who dominate the market for Class 8 ICE vehicles both nationwide and in Nebraska,” according to the lawsuit.
    Anna Smith

    The state of Nebraska is suing Daimler Truck North America, International Motors, PACCAR, Volvo Group North America and the Truck & Engine Manufacturers Association for allegedly conspiring to eliminate heavy-duty ICE trucks through collaboration with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and the Clean Truck Partnership (CTP).

    “Two combustion fuel trade associations joined the suit as co-plaintiffs: the ethanol trade association Renewable Fuels Nebraska and liquid fuel trade association Energy Marketers of America,” writes Jeremy Wolfe for IndustryWeek partner brand FleetOwner. “The three plaintiffs have long been critical of electric vehicle mandates.”

    The antitrust lawsuit claims that the CTP is anti-competitive in favor of electric MHDVs; state Attorney General Mike Hilgers says, “These manufacturers’ collusion will raise prices, reduce output, increase costs on Nebraskans, and is a classic antitrust violation.”

    Read more on FleetOwner: Truck Manufacturers in Clean Truck Partnership Face Antitrust Lawsuit

    About the Author

    Jeremy Wolfe | Editor

    Editor Jeremy Wolfe joined the FleetOwner team in February 2024. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point with majors in English and Philosophy. He previously served as Editor for Endeavor Business Media's Water Group publications.

