    1. The Economy
    2. Trade

    US Trade Deficit Widens in November on Imports Jump

    Jan. 7, 2025
    Importers are likely eyeing negotiations involving a U.S. dockworkers' union as they try to reach agreement on a new labor contract with their employer group before a Jan. 15 deadline.

    The U.S. trade gap widened in November, according to government data released Tuesday, as imports rose faster than exports ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House.

    With Trump set to take office later this month, trade imbalances in the world's biggest economy could again come under the spotlight.

    In his first term, Trump engaged in a tit-for-tat tariffs war with China, the world's second biggest economy -- with an eye on shrinking the trade gap between both countries.

    In November, the U.S. trade deficit rose 6.2% to $78.2 billion, said the Commerce Department on Tuesday.

    This was slightly more than the $77.9 billion figure expected by a Briefing.com consensus forecast and marked a widening from October's revised $73.6 billion figure.

    Imports grew 3.4% to $351.6 billion, driven by goods shipments with increases seen in areas ranging from industrial supplies to semiconductors and passenger cars.

    U.S. exports, meanwhile, also rose by 2.7% to $273.4 billion in November, said the report.

    Exports of industrial supplies such as crude oil and other petroleum products picked up, alongside those of autos and pharmaceutical preparations.

    Among countries and regions, the U.S. goods deficit with China stood at $25.4 billion, while that with the European Union was $20.5 billion in November, said the Commerce Department.

    Strong growth seen in domestic spending indicators should carry through to fourth quarter gross domestic product results, said Carl Weinberg and Mary Chen of High Frequency Economics in a note.

    "Everyone should revise their estimate for fourth quarter GDP growth higher after this report," they said.

    While "there is scant evidence in this report that companies are actually accelerating imports to beat Trump Day One import threats," the analysts cautioned that the president-elect has threatened new tariffs.

    "We might expect an uptick in imports from Canada, Mexico and China in the next round of data for December," the analysts said.

    Looking ahead, importers are likely eyeing negotiations involving a U.S. dockworkers' union as they try to reach agreement on a new labor contract with their employer group before a Jan. 15 deadline.

    If both sides cannot reach a deal, there could be a new workers' strike -- threatening supply chains.

