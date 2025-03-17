  • eNewsletter Subscription
    Trump Says 'No Intention' to Ease Steel, Aluminum Tariffs

    March 17, 2025
    The president doubled down on a pledge to impose reciprocal levies as soon as April 2 to remedy trade practices Washington deems unfair.

    U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday he had "no intention" to ease steel and aluminum tariffs as Washington edges towards an all-out trade war with major partners.

    Since January, Trump has imposed levies on multiple trading partners and imports -- including steel and aluminum -- roiling financial markets and fanning fears that his plans could tip the world's biggest economy into a recession.

    The president told reporters aboard Air Force One he did not plan to make exceptions to the tariffs, saying: "No, I have no intention of that."

    He instead doubled down on a pledge to impose reciprocal levies as soon as April 2 to remedy trade practices Washington deems unfair, raising the potential for more products and trading partners to be specifically targeted.

    "April 2 is a liberating day for our country," he said.

    "Billions of dollars have already come into our country, and the big money is coming in from April 2."

