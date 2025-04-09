    • ID 167345655 © Dilok Klaisataporn | Dreamstime.com
    67f6b57577329d297d1d4e0f Dreamstime L 167345655

    Trump Declares 90 Day Reciprocal Tariff Pause Except for China

    April 9, 2025
    "Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

    President Donald Trump announced a 90 day pause on his sweeping tariffs Wednesday, giving all countries a 10% baseline except China, which will see even higher levies.

    "Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

    Saying that more than 75 countries had asked for negotiations over the tariffs, Trump said he "authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately."

    All rights reserved ©2025 Agence France-Presse

    About the Author

    Agence France-Presse

    Copyright Agence France-Presse, 2002-2024. AFP text, photos, graphics and logos shall not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP shall not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP content, or for any actions taken in consequence.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Voice your opinion!

    To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of IndustryWeek, create an account today!

    New

    ID 361108860 © Skypixel | Dreamstime.com
    dreamstime_l_361108860

    Barry-Wehmiller
    Group of men in center aisle of factory
    BMW
    p90391235_highres_the5millionthbmw
    ID 19257234 © Anton Starikov | Dreamstime.com
    dreamstime_xxl_19257234

    Most Read

    Sponsored