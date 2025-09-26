Trump Announces Tariffs on Drugs, Trucks, Home Renovation Materials

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Thursday new tariffs on pharmaceuticals, big-rig trucks, home renovation fixtures and furniture.

Starting Oct. 1 "we will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any branded or patented Pharmaceutical Product, unless a Company IS BUILDING their Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant in America," the Republican wrote on his Truth Social platform.

In a separate post, he wrote of a 25% tariff on "all 'Heavy (Big) Trucks' made in other parts of the world" to support U.S. manufacturers such as "Peterbilt, Kenworth, Freightliner, Mack Trucks and others."

He said the truck tariffs were "for many reasons, but above all else, for National Security purposes!"

Earlier this year, the Trump administration launched a probe into imports of trucks to "determine the effects of national security."

The real estate tycoon also targeted home renovation materials, writing "We will be imposing a 50% Tariff on all Kitchen Cabinets, Bathroom Vanities and associated products," as of Oct. 1.

"Additionally, we will be charging a 30% Tariff on Upholstered Furniture," he added.

All rights reserved ©2025 Agence France-Presse