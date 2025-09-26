Trump Announces Tariffs on Drugs, Trucks, Home Renovation Materials

President Donald Trump says the tariffs will support domestic manufacturing and national security.
Sept. 26, 2025
ID 85826203 © Michaeljayberlin | Dreamstime.com
Word tariffs in letters on cube dice on table.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Thursday new tariffs on pharmaceuticals, big-rig trucks, home renovation fixtures and furniture.

Starting Oct. 1 "we will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any branded or patented Pharmaceutical Product, unless a Company IS BUILDING their Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant in America," the Republican wrote on his Truth Social platform.

In a separate post, he wrote of a 25% tariff on "all 'Heavy (Big) Trucks' made in other parts of the world" to support U.S. manufacturers such as "Peterbilt, Kenworth, Freightliner, Mack Trucks and others."

He said the truck tariffs were "for many reasons, but above all else, for National Security purposes!"

Earlier this year, the Trump administration launched a probe into imports of trucks to "determine the effects of national security."

The real estate tycoon also targeted home renovation materials, writing "We will be imposing a 50% Tariff on all Kitchen Cabinets, Bathroom Vanities and associated products," as of Oct. 1.

"Additionally, we will be charging a 30% Tariff on Upholstered Furniture," he added.

All rights reserved ©2025 Agence France-Presse

About the Author

Agence France-Presse

Copyright Agence France-Presse, 2002-2025. AFP text, photos, graphics and logos shall not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP shall not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP content, or for any actions taken in consequence.

Sign up for IndustryWeek Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates.

Related

Opportunities and Challenges from Tariffs: Production Pulse
Trump’s ‘Reciprocal’ Tariffs Have Arrived. What Do Supply Chain Experts Expect Next?
The Fundamentals of MIG Welding for Mild Steel
Sponsored
Choosing the Right Gas for Your DIY MIG Welding Projects
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of IndustryWeek, create an account today!