US and Canada Say They Are Close to Final Trade Deal

The United States and Canada signaled Wednesday that they were close to finalizing a comprehensive trade deal, after President Donald Trump paused implementing a new round of crippling tariffs.

"We've come to a deal with Canada," Trump said Wednesday, adding that it's "subject to finalization of documents."

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney remained more cautious, saying on social media that Ottawa and Washington "are now moving towards an agreement."

The planned U.S. tariffs, set at 50%, were originally due to take effect Wednesday on select Canadian goods.

But Trump announced late Tuesday that he would delay their rollout by three days as both sides worked to finalize a deal.

Carney on Wednesday applauded his Canada-U.S. trade minister, Dominic LeBlanc, and Trump's top negotiator Jamieson Greer, for "significant progress" in the negotiations.

LeBlanc, in a separate social media post, said he met again with Greer in Washington on Wednesday and the sides were "working collaboratively towards a finalized agreement."

Emerging from the meeting, Greer, who is the U.S. trade representativie, expressed confidence that both sides have a pact that will "strengthen the North American economy."

"While we certainly, I think, have eliminated some of the irritants that we've had over the past year, we also are taking a strong foot forward on the next steps," he said, according to CNBC.

Carney said late Tuesday that there remained work to do before the deal was final. Details on a prospective agreement remain unclear.

Trump said Wednesday it would benefit U.S. farmers, who have complained about restricted access to Canadian markets.

In announcing the 50% tariffs, the White House alleged "discriminatory treatment" by Canada against U.S. alcohol, automobile and dairy products.

Carney said the deal secures "the best terms in each of Canada's most important strategic sectors and (provides) greater certainty about our future trading relationship."

Trump's tariffs on autos, steel, aluminum and forest products have hurt Canada's economy. Securing relief from those duties has been a priority for Ottawa through weeks of negotiations.

Canada on July 1 also confirmed it wanted to renew the existing North American free trade agreement, but Trump declined to do so, demanding substantial changes.

The sides have been engaged in intense talks for weeks on a revised agreement.

All rights reserved ©2026 Agence France-Presse