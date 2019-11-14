Skip navigation
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
The Economy>Trade

Pelosi Says House Aims to Finish USMCA Before Year’s End

The Speaker of the House said she believed an agreement is "imminent." The NAFTA successor has been stalled in Congress.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she’s aiming to have the stalled U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement approved by House this year, a sign that negotiations with the Trump administration on changes sought by Democrats are close to wrapping up.

“I would like to see it done this year. That would be my goal,” Pelosi said, adding that she believes an agreement is “imminent.”

She said that talks with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on the replacement for NAFTA are “in a good place,” on the core issues of labor rights, drug prices, environmental protections and enforcement. She said she hopes the Senate would move quickly on it after the House passes the implementing bill.

House Democrats plan to meet to discuss the USMCA, as well as infrastructure and the state of the economy, later Thursday.

House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal told reporters that he and Pelosi plan to speak with Lighthizer by telephone Thursday.

“There is a series of issues that are still a bit elusive,” he said. “I wouldn’t say it is going to be today” that they finalize a deal.

Neal said he believes the AFL-CIO will support the compromise.

“I do, and we need it,” he said.

