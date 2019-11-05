Skip navigation
Menu
The Changing Automotive Landscape
tesla-customers-in-shanghai-charging-cars-electric-CHANDAN-KHANNA-AFP-getty.jpg CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images
The Economy>Trade

Tesla Hopes to Get China Carmaking License by Year-End

As part of its ongoing strategy to sell electric cars to the Chinese, Tesla is hoping to receive its manufacturing certification there soon.

Tesla Inc. has completed its new factory near Shanghai and is working with local authorities to obtain a manufacturing license, which it hopes to receive by the end of the year, Chairman Robyn Denholm said.

The company is already building electric Model 3 sedans at the facility as part of a trial phase, Denholm said in a panel discussion at a Shanghai event Tuesday.

The first Tesla vehicles to be produced outside the U.S. are part of Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s efforts to expand in Asia and take on local electric-vehicle upstarts. Denholm stressed the importance of companies and governments working together to solve technology problems.

“We’re working with the local government to get our manufacturing certification, which we hope we will be able to get by the end of the year,” Denholm said.

Tesla is nearing the launch of China-made models just 10 months after breaking ground on its facility near Shanghai. This is also the first time a wholly foreign-controlled automaker has made a car in China.

Denholm declined to comment on who will supply batteries for China-built Teslas.

TAGS: Technology and IIoT
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
elon-musk-black-jacket-mic-speaking-Loren-Elliott-Getty.jpg
Elon Musk Says Shifting SolarCity Workers Helped Tesla Stay Afloat
Oct 30, 2019
Tesla-charging-stations-mostly-empty-FREDERIC-J.-BROWN-AFP-Getty.jpg
Tesla’s US Sales in Third Quarter Fell 39%, Filing Reveals
Oct 29, 2019
tesla-model-3-bright-red-smith-collection-gado-getty.jpg
Tesla’s Futuristic Door Handles Blamed for Death in Fiery Wreck
Oct 23, 2019
GettyImages-1175991140.jpg
China Wants US to Drop Tariffs on $360 Billion of Imports for Trade Deal
Nov 05, 2019