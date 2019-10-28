Skip navigation
Menu
shipping-containers-colorful-aerial-wissanu01-istock-getty.jpg iStock/Getty Images
The Economy>Trade

US Goods Exports, Imports Drop As Tariffs Weigh on Firms

Trade indicators dropped to lowest figure in more than a year

U.S. exports and imports of goods both slumped in September to the weakest levels in more than a year, the latest sign President Donald Trump’s tariffs are weighing on the economy.

The steeper decline for imports unexpectedly narrowed the merchandise trade deficit to $70.4 billion from $73.1 billion in August, according to Commerce Department data released Monday that compared with a projected gap of $73.5 billion in Bloomberg’s survey.

Exports declined 3% from a year earlier to $135.9 billion, the lowest in more than a year and a half, while imports were down 4.6% to a nearly two-year low of $206.3 billion.

The figures add to indications that Trump’s trade policies are challenging American companies as rising tariffs aimed at China muddle supply chains and add to uncertainty. Other data have shown that the tensions with China have helped to reduce business investment and slow the pace of hiring.

Shipments of foods, feeds and beverages tumbled 12.6% from the prior month, and exports of vehicles dropped 7.2%. Imports of consumer goods were down 5%.

Trump said minutes after the release of the report that the U.S. is ahead of schedule with finalizing sections of the first phase of a trade deal with China that could be signed soon. “We’re a little bit ahead of schedule, probably a lot ahead,” he said.

Stockpiles Shift

The government’s advance report also showed wholesale inventories dropped 0.3% while retail stockpiles were up 0.3%.

Analysts look to these numbers to adjust estimates for economic growth during the quarter. Before Monday’s report, economists had forecast that the government’s first estimate for third-quarter gross domestic product due Wednesday will slow to a 1.6% annualized pace from 2% in the prior quarter.

Exports and imports of goods account for about three-fourths of America’s total trade; the U.S. typically runs a deficit in merchandise and a surplus in services.

Monday’s figures cover goods only. The Commerce Department will release full September data for international trade Nov. 5, including services and more details on merchandise shipments.

TAGS: The Economy
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
US-China trade war.jpg
Determining the Country of Origin Is Key During the U.S.-China Trade War
Oct 23, 2019
chinese-american-crossed-flag-on-desk-negotiation-studiocasper-istock-getty2.jpg
US, China Reach Substantial ‘Phase One’ Trade Deal, Trump Says
Oct 11, 2019
fitbit-watches-lined-up-Ethan-Miller-Getty-Images.jpg
Two Gadget Makers Look to Move Manufacturing Out of China, Citing Trade War
Oct 09, 2019
china-US-trade-war-tech-numbers-matrix-BeeBright-iStock-Getty.jpg
The Trickiest Aspect of US-China Relations Is Technology
Oct 25, 2019