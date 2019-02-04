Menu
BAE Systems' New Facility in New Hampshire Will Focus on Electronic Warfare BAE Systems
Leadership>Companies & Executives

BAE Systems' New Facility in New Hampshire Will Focus on Electronic Warfare

The campus, based in Manchester, can accommodate 800 employees.

To prepare for projected business growth, BAE Systems, the third-largest defense contractor globally, announced on Feb. 4 that it will expand operations into Manchester, New Hampshire.

The company’s new 200,000-square-foot campus will add to its New Hampshire presence, which includes facilities in Hudson and Nashua and more than 6,000 people at multiple facilities across the state.

The campus will house up to 800 employees primarily focused on supporting the company’s electronic warfare programs.

“Our investment in the new Manchester campus will enable us to tap into the talented local workforce to expand our capacity and improve our ability to deliver high-quality products to the warfighter,” said Ray Brousseau, deputy general manager at BAE Systems’ Electronic Systems sector.

This division of the company has experienced considerable growth and last year hired nearly 2,000 people. This division has 3,100 employees in 16 states.

Over the past several years, the sector has invested more than $100 million to expand manufacturing capacity to meet increasing production rates. That investment, along with the new Manchester expansion, will enable the company to “enhance manufacturing efficiency, improve overall cycle time, and build additional capabilities for future growth,” the company said.

Outside of New England, the company’s Electronic Systems sector continues to expand its operations in Austin, Texas and Huntsville, Alabama. The company is also expanding and investing in its Combat Vehicles manufacturing network in Aiken, S.C.; Anniston, Ala. Elgin, Okla. York, Penn.

TAGS: Talent
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
U.S. Steel Corp. Restarts Texas Plant That Closed in 2016
U.S. Steel Corp. Restarts Texas Plant That Closed in 2016
Feb 06, 2019
Alstom Sues GE in Dispute over Purchase of Signaling Unit
France Fines GE $57 Million for Failing to Add Promised Jobs
Feb 05, 2019
VW to Use Tesla Batteries at US Car-Charging Stations
VW to Use Tesla Batteries at US Car-Charging Stations
Feb 05, 2019
A Nissan logo on the front grille of a car.
Nissan Abandons Pledge to Make SUV in UK, Citing Brexit
Feb 04, 2019