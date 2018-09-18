Menu
Pension Fund Holding Executive Pay Down
Leadership>Companies & Executives

Largest US Pension Fund Ups Pressure on Companies Over Executive Pay, Harassment

California Public Employees’ Retirement System voted against pay programs this year at 43% of the 2,145 U.S. public firms it owns stakes in, up from 18% in 2017.

The largest U.S. public pension fund is taking a tougher line over executive compensation.

The California Public Employees’ Retirement System voted against pay programs this year at 43% of the 2,145 U.S. public firms it owns stakes in, up from 18% in 2017, the system said on Sept.17.

One reason is closer scrutiny, said Simiso Nzima, investment director for corporate governance. In past years some firms may have received a passing grade despite a degree of misalignment between pay and company results, he said.

“Over one, two or three years, performance might look good, but over 10 years, the relationship sometimes just isn’t there,” Nzima said by phone. “We are not against management getting paid” as long as shareholders see long-term returns.

Among the companies receiving “Against” votes were Weight Watchers International Inc., which awarded CEO Mindy Grossman $33.4 million in her first year on the job, and Tesla Inc. after it proposed a stock-option grant to CEO Elon Musk that could yield him billions if the firm multiplies in size.

While shareholder votes on compensation plans are merely advisory, poor outcomes can be a blemish for directors concerned with their reputation, and help fuel activist campaigns. Most U.S. firms routinely get more than 90% support.

Calpers, which for years has talked with companies about topics it considers important, also voted against 438 directors at 141 companies where engagements centering on a lack of diversity among board members “did not result in constructive outcomes.”

In June, the system amended its governance principles to emphasize the board’s responsibility to disclose efforts to prevent harassment and any settlements involving executives or directors, and develop policies to claw back compensation if such misconduct occurs.

Calpers, based in Sacramento, has about $350 billion under management and serves 1.9 million public employees, retirees and their families.

By Anders Melin

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Berlin drivers fill the A100 ring highway
German Car Giants Face EU Probe Into Suspected Collusion
Sep 18, 2018
Ferrari logo against black background
Ferrari’s New CEO Eases Off of Goals Inherited from Marchionne
Sep 18, 2018
An aerial image of highways in San Diego, California.
Another Chance for Infrastructure
Sep 17, 2018
IBM Being Sued For Layoffs
IBM Is Being Sued for Age Discrimination After Firing Thousands
Sep 17, 2018