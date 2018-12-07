10 Global Predictions for 2019 : AT Kearney

It's that time of year where we peer into the future to see what new trends and technologies will take place.A.T. Kearney’s Global Business Policy Council predictions for 2019 casts a wide net from geopolitical and economic disruptive forces to new technologies and regulations causing shifts in the socioeconomic landscape.

The group says its predictions are based on continuous scanning of the horizon across dimensions of demography, economy, environment, geopolitics, governance, resources, and technology and they point out that in 2018, many of their predictions came true.