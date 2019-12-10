USMCA: Finally

Labor, manufacturing and business organizations breathed a collective sigh of relief as leaders from the U.S., Mexico and Canada all announced they would sign the U.S. Mexico Canada (USMCA) free trade agreement, and Democrats in the U.S. Congress said they could ratify the deal next week.

The deal has been in deliberation in Congress for the past year.

Here are just some of the reactions from the U.S. business community:

National Association of Manufacturers President Jay Timmons:

Manufacturers support the USMCA, and we are encouraged that the administration and House Democrats have forged a path forward, with the support of Canada and Mexico as well. To be sure, as with any agreement of this nature, not every objective that we sought was met. For instance, we are extremely disappointed that the agreement missed an opportunity to set the gold standard for the protection of American-made lifesaving innovations and inventions. Protection of intellectual property is a key principle and critical for the long-term vitality of the manufacturing industry and the men and women who work in our sector.

Nevertheless, a ratified USMCA will deliver increased certainty for manufacturers—especially for the 2 million manufacturing workers whose jobs depend on North American trade.

This has been a long process, and manufacturers will continue to work closely with the administration and both the House and Senate to approve the USMCA by the end of this year.

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka:

Make no mistake, we demanded a trade deal that benefits workers and fought every single day to negotiate that deal; and now we have secured an agreement that working people can proudly support.

I am grateful to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her allies on the USMCA working group, along with Senate champions like Sherrod Brown and Ron Wyden, for standing strong with us throughout this process as we demanded a truly enforceable agreement. I also commend Ambassador Robert Lighthizer for being a straight shooter and an honest broker as we worked toward a resolution.

Working people are responsible for a deal that is a vast improvement over both the original NAFTA and the flawed proposal brought forward in 2017. For the first time, there truly will be enforceable labor standards—including a process that allows for the inspections of factories and facilities that are not living up to their obligations.

The USMCA also eliminates special carve outs for corporations like the giveaway to Big Pharma in the administration’s initial proposal and loopholes designed to make it harder to prosecute labor violations.

The USMCA is far from perfect. It alone is not a solution for outsourcing, inequality or climate change. Successfully tackling these issues requires a full-court press of economic policies that empower workers, including the repeal of tax cuts which reward companies for shipping our jobs overseas.

But there is no denying that the trade rules in America will now be fairer because of our hard work and perseverance. Working people have created a new standard for future trade negotiations.

President Trump may have opened this deal. But working people closed it. And for that, we should be very proud.

IPC (Electronics Manufacturers association) President John Mitchell:

We are pleased that leaders in the U.S. Congress and the Trump administration, as well as the governments of Canada and Mexico and key stakeholders, have reached consensus on USMCA. The agreement is a positive step for the electronics manufacturing industry and millions of U.S. workers and consumers. By prioritizing a modernized and strengthened trade relationship between the U.S., Canada and Mexico, all three nations can strengthen the region's supply chains, expand trade opportunities with partners abroad, and reinforce North America as a bastion of strength and stability in an uncertain world.

With electronics exports making up over 30 percent of U.S. exports of manufactured goods, natural resources and energy exports to Mexico and nearly 20 percent of such exports to Canada, USMCA will pave the way for continued growth in the electronics industry.

(In May, IPC released a study that found the total value of U.S. electronics trade with Canada and Mexico was $155.5 billion in 2017, with trade in electronic systems and components being especially important to the North American automobile industry. Mexico imports 34% of U.S. printed circuit board production—larger than the next four largest markets combined.)

US Chamber of Commerce CEO Thomas J. Donohue:

The U.S. Chamber welcomes the news that the Trump Administration and House Democrats have reached agreement on a path forward for USMCA. We thank U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal, and members of the House Democrats’ Working Group for their leadership and hard work. We are optimistic this development will open the door to final approval of USMCA on a bipartisan basis by the end of the year, which will especially benefit American farmers, manufacturers, and small businesses. We look forward to reviewing the details of the deal with our members and assessing their impact.

Grocery Manufacturers Association President and CEO Geoff Freeman:

The consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry is encouraged by the latest USMCA negotiations and hopes the announced deal will lead to swift congressional ratification of this important multilateral trade agreement. Under NAFTA, the CPG industry thrived and now contributes $2 trillion and 20 million jobs to the U.S. economy — and we anticipate continued growth and success for the industry under USMCA. Strong relationships with key trading partners are essential to our ability to provide Americans with the safe, affordable, high-quality products they enjoy every day.”

American Iron and Steel Institute CEO Thomas J. Gibson:

The steel industry welcomes today’s agreement between the administration and congressional Democrats that clears the way for a congressional vote on the USMCA. Implementation of the USMCA is critical to strengthening the steel industry’s competitiveness in the face of the continued challenges from global excess capacity and weakening demand. We urge Congress to quickly pass this new trade agreement before the end of this year.

This article has been updated.