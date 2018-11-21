Oil, Gas Industries Collaborate to Meet Energy Needs Sustainably

The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and IPIECA, the global oil and gas industry association for environmental and social issues are teaming up to ensure that these industries can meet global energy needs in a socially and environmentally responsible manner.

“Both SPE and IPIECA are motivated to coordinate and share technical knowledge that helps the oil and natural gas industry meet world energy demand in a safe and sustainable manner,” said Mark Rubin, SPE’s CEO.

The groups explained that the future license to operate will largely depend on the industry’s ability to communicate the contribution of oil and gas to sustainable development while improving industry’s performance.

“Along with sharing our combined networking and knowledge resources, this agreement is poised to benefit not just our industry but also our communities as we share good practices and peer learning about sustainability,” said Brian Sullivan, IPIECA Executive Director. “A key step in the partnership will be working together on the Sustainability and Stewardship in the Oil and Gas Industry Award scheme.”

Opportunities to work together include IPIECA’s participation in global and regional SPE conferences and symposia, as well as SPE forums and workshops. IPIECA also will promote SPE programs, including publications and conferences on topics relevant to its membership.