Alcoa Hits Pause on Some Canadian Capex Over Tariffs

Alcoa Corp. executives have hit the pause button on some investment projects in Canada until they get more clarity on tariffs, the aluminum giant’s CFO said recently.

Speaking at the Jefferies Industrials Conference early this month, Molly Beerman said Pittsburgh-based Alcoa has seen the profitability of its Canadian products shrink because of the Trump administration’s tariffs and added that the impact on its operations north of the border has been roughly offset by higher prices for goods made in the United States.

“So neutral at this pricing level,” Beerman told Jefferies analyst Chris LaFemina. “Of course, this is not accomplishing what the U.S. administration wants, which is to enrich producers and incentivize us to invest in the U.S. smelting production.”

Alcoa’s Canadian production capacity totals 960,000 metric tons, which is more than three times what the company can crank out at its U.S plants. In a typical year, about 70% of Canadian production is shipped to U.S. customers—much of it via annual contracts Beerman said the company is honoring—but that number is “probably down to about 63% at this moment” as executives have diverted volumes to local customers.

The short version of the story is clear: Lower profitability means fewer capex.

“Our Canadian smelters have traditionally generated substantial amounts of cash,” Beerman said. “Now they are paying high tariffs and so we’re holding additional investment there until we see where the tariffs move.”