GM Executives: It’s Time to Shrink EV Operations

General Motors Corp. will spend the next several years squeezing costs out of its electric-vehicle efforts as the market for EVs takes a serious step backward in the wake of the expiration of consumer tax credits. That, executives said Oct. 21, will include reducing capacity, a push that includes ending production of the BrightDrop electric delivery van.

Alongside GM’s better-than-expected third-quarter results, Chairman and CEO Mary Barra said EVs remain the company’s “North Star” for the long term and said the company—which ranks second to Tesla in U.S. market share—will continue to build the electric Chevrolet Equinox and Cadillac Escalade IQ, among other models. But because buyers’ adoption of EVs was slowing even before the Sept. 30 end of tax credits, GM booked a $1.6 billion charge to its Q3 results and will need to similarly account for the end of the BrightDrop, which has been manufactured at the CAMI plant in southern Ontario.

“The commercial electric van market has been developing much slower than expected and changes to the regulatory framework and fleet incentives have made the business even more challenging,” Barra said on a conference call with analysts. “By acting swiftly and decisively to address overcapacity, we expect to reduce EV losses in 2026 and beyond, making us much better positioned as demand stabilizes.”

CFO Paul Jacobson told analysts that, after large investments in EV capacity and technology marked the first half of this decade, “the next few years is going to be about lowering the cost and making structural improvements to the battery cells and to the architecture.” EV sales have dropped off significantly this month, he added, and likely won’t stabilize—and begin to accurately reflect longer-term demand—until early next year.