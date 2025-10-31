Nucor Leaders Drop Northwest Rebar Mill Plan

Executives of steel maker Nucor Corp. have dropped their plan to build a rebar micro mill in the Pacific Northwest because they think some of the company’s other recent investments have given them enough capacity to supply clients in the Western United States.

The directors of Charlotte-based Nucor approved $860 million for the micro mill plan in February of last year. The project would have been built to produce 650,000 tons per year and been Nucor’s largest facility of its type. Chairman, President and CEO Leon Topalian had since then not identified a site for the project and Topalian said Oct. 28 that the plan has now been shelved.

“With the investment of the melt shop in Kingman, Arizona, our Utah facility and the breadth and exposure of our Seattle mill, we are adequately covered for the Western side of the United States as well as Western Canada,” Topalian told analysts and investors on a conference call. “We’re going to use those dollars elsewhere to think about growth. And again: How do we not just meet our cost of capital but double our cost of capital.”

The Nucor team spent nearly $3.2 billion on capital projects last year—which was some 50% more than in 2023—and is on pace to slightly top that figure this year. The Utah melt shop Topalian referred to while addressing the changed Pacific Northwest plan is one of the results of that investment push. Another is a rebar micro mill in Lexington, North Carolina, that was commissioned last quarter.