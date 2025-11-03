Kimberly-Clark to Acquire Kenvue for $48.7 Billion, Creating Consumer Health Giant

The merger will combine complementary portfolios to create a $32 billion company that is a leader in health and wellness, and the transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

"Kenvue is uniquely positioned at the intersection of CPG and healthcare, with exceptional talent and a differentiated brand offering serving attractive consumer health categories. With a shared commitment to developing science and technology to provide extraordinary care, we will serve billions of consumers across every stage of life,” says Kimberly-Clark Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mike Hsu.

Hsu will be the CEO and chairman of the combined company, which will maintain Kimberly-Clark’s current headquarters in Irving, Texas. Three members of Kenvue’s board will join the Kimberly-Clark board.