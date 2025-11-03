Kimberly-Clark to Acquire Kenvue for $48.7 Billion, Creating Consumer Health Giant
With well-known brands like Kleenex, Scott and Huggies, consumer goods company Kimberly-Clark announced it will acquire consumer health company Kenvue, whose portfolio includes Band-Aid, Listerine and Tylenol.
“Together, our combined strengths, expanded capabilities and resources and broader reach will empower us to innovate even faster and strengthen our category leadership,” says Kenvue Chief Executive Officer Kirk Perry. “We truly believe this transaction with Kimberly-Clark will bring greater value to our shareholders, create new and different potential growth opportunities for our talented employees and deliver even more benefits to our customers and consumers."
