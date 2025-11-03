Kimberly-Clark to Acquire Kenvue for $48.7 Billion, Creating Consumer Health Giant

“Bringing together Kenvue and Kimberly-Clark creates a uniquely positioned global leader in consumer health with a broader range of new growth opportunities ahead,” says Kenvue Chair Larry Merlo.
Nov. 3, 2025
2 min read
Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark World Headquarters

With well-known brands like Kleenex, Scott and Huggies, consumer goods company Kimberly-Clark announced it will acquire consumer health company Kenvue, whose portfolio includes Band-Aid, Listerine and Tylenol.

“Together, our combined strengths, expanded capabilities and resources and broader reach will empower us to innovate even faster and strengthen our category leadership,” says Kenvue Chief Executive Officer Kirk Perry. “We truly believe this transaction with Kimberly-Clark will bring greater value to our shareholders, create new and different potential growth opportunities for our talented employees and deliver even more benefits to our customers and consumers."

Both companies landed on the 2025 IndustryWeek U.S. 500: Kimberly-Clark at No. 74 and Kenvue at No. 96.

The merger will combine complementary portfolios to create a $32 billion company that is a leader in health and wellness, and the transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

"Kenvue is uniquely positioned at the intersection of CPG and healthcare, with exceptional talent and a differentiated brand offering serving attractive consumer health categories. With a shared commitment to developing science and technology to provide extraordinary care, we will serve billions of consumers across every stage of life,” says Kimberly-Clark Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mike Hsu.

Hsu will be the CEO and chairman of the combined company, which will maintain Kimberly-Clark’s current headquarters in Irving, Texas. Three members of Kenvue’s board will join the Kimberly-Clark board.

About the Author

Anna Smith
Email

Anna Smith

News Editor

News Editor

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/anna-m-smith/ 

Bio: Anna Smith joined IndustryWeek in 2021. She handles IW’s daily newsletters and breaking news of interest to the manufacturing industry. Anna was previously an editorial assistant at New Equipment DigestMaterial Handling & Logistics and other publications.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

From Intern to Employee at International Motors
2025 IndustryWeek Best Plants Finalists Announced
The Fundamentals of MIG Welding for Mild Steel
Sponsored
Choosing the Right Gas for Your DIY MIG Welding Projects
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of IndustryWeek, create an account today!