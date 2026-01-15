Manufacturers Boosting Domestic Production with New Facilities and Plant Upgrades

Check out the following compilation to see how these manufacturing companies are establishing and expanding their manufacturing footprint in the U.S.

Johnson & Johnson

As part of its $55 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing, R&D and technology announced in March last year, Johnson & Johnson (2025 IW U.S. 500: No. 11) announced it will build two new manufacturing facilities in North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

North Carolina will be home to a drug product manufacturing facility. According to the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, the facility is expected to create up to 500 new jobs and make medicines for oncology and neurological diseases. The Pennsylvania facility will be a next-generation cell therapy manufacturing site.

Eaton

Power management company Eaton announced in December it will open a 350,000-square-foot manufacturing campus in Henrico County, Virginia. The new facility will manufacture static transfer switches, power distribution units and remote power panels to meet the growing needs of data centers.

“Eaton is uniquely positioned to help our data center customers meet the rapidly increasing power requirements for AI factories through our expansive manufacturing footprint and our focus on innovation and engineering excellence,” says Aidan Graham, senior vice president and general manager of critical power solutions at Eaton.

In addition to adding 200 new jobs, Eaton will consolidate its existing manufacturing from three nearby facilities at this new site, and existing employees will transition to the new campus. The facility is expected to begin production in 2027.

Swire Coca-Cola, USA

Swire Coca-Cola, USA, which manufactures, distributes and sells beverage brands throughout 13 states, will invest $475 million to build a new manufacturing facility in southeast Colorado, according to the Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation.

“At this facility we will pursue LEED Gold certification, demonstrating our commitment to sustainability and being a responsible business within the community,” says Bryan Sink, senior vice president, supply chain at Swire Coca-Cola, USA.

The 620,000-square-foot facility will produce over 230 beverage options, including sparkling soft drinks, teas and sports beverages. Construction is set to begin this year, and the plant is expected to create 170 new jobs.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Co. (2025 IW U.S. 500: No. 72) has announced it will invest $100 million to add BD Neopak Glass Prefillable Syringe production at its Columbus, Nebraska, site. In addition, the company will invest $10 million to expand cannula manufacturing capabilities at the same site.

“As demand for biologics and GLP-1s accelerates, BD is strengthening its American manufacturing footprint to support U.S.-based drug delivery innovation and supply chain resiliency,” says Patrick Jeukenne, worldwide president of BD Pharmaceutical Systems.

These expansions will create approximately 120 new jobs, and supply of the BD Neopak Glass Prefillable Syringe is slated to begin in mid-2026.

Novartis

Pharmaceutical company Novartis announced last week it will build a 35,000-square-foot radioligand therapy manufacturing facility in Winter Park, Florida. The new site is part of the company’s $23 billion investment in U.S.-based infrastructure announced in April last year and will come online by 2029.

“Radioligand therapy has fundamentally changed how we approach certain cancers, and our growing U.S. manufacturing network ensures we can continue to deliver these critical medicines with speed and reliability to patients who need them,” says Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis.