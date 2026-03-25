Toyota Announces $1 Billion Investment in Kentucky and Indiana Manufacturing

In addition, Toyota Kentucky has announced over $4 million in STEM workforce development and manufacturing education initiatives.
March 25, 2026
2 min read
Toyota Motor North America
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Toyota plans to invest $1 billion across its Kentucky and Indiana manufacturing operations as part of its five-year effort to invest up to $10 billion in U.S. manufacturing, according to the company.

The Toyota Kentucky plant, which recently celebrated its 40-year anniversary, will receive an $800 million investment to prepare the facility for its second battery electric vehicle and increase capacity for the Camry and RAV4.

In addition, Toyota Indiana will increase capacity for the Grand Highlander SUV with a $200 million investment.

"Toyota's investment in the U.S. is for the long-term, tied to our philosophy of building where we sell and buying where we build," says Mark Templin, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Toyota Motor North America. "Our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering and assembly of more than thirty-five million cars and trucks for our customers in the U.S."

Toyota Kentucky also has announced $4 million in new grant funding for Driving Possibilities, an education initiative with the goal of enabling and preparing the future STEM workforce. This investment will expand STEM education and resources in Fayette and Scott County schools. Toyota Kentucky is also investing $400,000 to support Eastern Kentucky University’s Manufacturing Engineering program.

"For Toyota, manufacturing has always been about more than building vehicles, it's about investing in people," says Kerry Creech, president of Toyota Kentucky. "Ensuring customer satisfaction and safety starts with each team member on the production line. Our 10,000 team members are the heart of Toyota. We will continue to invest in them and in our future workforce."

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Anna Smith
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Anna Smith

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Bio: Anna Smith joined IndustryWeek in 2021. She handles IW’s daily newsletters and breaking news of interest to the manufacturing industry. Anna was previously an editorial assistant at New Equipment DigestMaterial Handling & Logistics and other publications.

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