Despite Uncertain Macro Outlook, 3M Executives Stick to Sales Growth Target

That helped both orders and backlogs climb more than 10% in the first quarter and has 3M in line to post organic sales growth topping 3% this quarter and climbing from there in the second half of the year.

“We’re not really a backlog-driven business but backlog was very strong coming out of Q1 and continues to build into Q2,” Brown said on a conference call. “Over the course of the quarter, we saw good order growth in January and February, kind of up mid-single digits. But it accelerated quite a bit in the month of March.”

How much order growth is being pulled forward?

The orders optimism from 3M echoes similar recent assessments from industrial and construction suppliers Fastenal and MSC Industrial Supply. Also striking an upbeat tone on April 21 were executives from Genuine Parts Co., which runs the $9 billion Motion Industries business alongside its well-known automotive parts group led by the NAPA brand.

CEO Will Stengel told analysts on his team’s conference call that 10 of Motion’s 14 end markets grew in the first quarter, an increase from nine late last year and just three in the early part of 2025.

“During the quarter, we saw notable growth in food products, automotive, iron and steel, mining and fabricated metals,” Stengel said. “This growth was slightly offset by softer demand in pulp and paper, lumber and wood and rubber and plastic.”

What can’t be clear yet is just how much of the solid order growth is attributable to customers looking to get ahead of price increases already announced and others likely to come thanks to the energy and supply-chain impacts of the Iran war.

Brown said inventory levels at the company’s distributors are generally in line, if maybe a bit light, with historical levels but also acknowledged that 3M is “pushing pricing a little bit more aggressively” because of oil prices. In addition to its typical April 1 price increase, the company is planning another increase soon, which Brown noted could be spurring some pre-buying.

“We’ll see acceleration into Q2 and then in the back half […] And any prebuy that’s happened will wash out in Q2,” Brown said before later adding that, “We’ll know more in the next month, six weeks, how much of that might be prebuy.”

Shares of 3M (Ticker: MMM) fell 2% to about $148 after executives’ earnings report. Over the past six months, they have lost about 10% of their value, trimming the company’s market value to about $78 billion.