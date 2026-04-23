Tesla Capex Plans Balloon by Another $5 Billion

Executives of Tesla Inc. said April 22 they now will spend about $25 billion this year on the company’s various capital projects, a jump of roughly $5 billion from the plans they outlined in late January.

Speaking to analysts and investors after Tesla reported first-quarter net profits of $477 million, CEO Elon Musk and CFO Vaibhav Taneja reiterated their vision to more vertically integrate Tesla as they build capacity to produce Optimus robots alongside (increasingly autonomous) electric vehicles and energy generation and storage products. That, they said, will require large and simultaneous investments in batteries, AI software and hardware, and semiconductor factories.

“We just anticipate hitting a wall if we don’t make chips ourselves,” Musk said about the last of those priorities while noting that Tesla isn’t looking to create leverage over its chip suppliers. “We do have some ideas for how to make maybe radically better AI chips […] If the long shot pays off, it’s maybe a giant improvement and it’s just easier to do that if we have our own research fab and are developing our own production technologies. If you look sort of long term at, say, having AI satellites [and] making chips for those, there’s just no way […] the existing industry can keep up with that. It’s impossible.”

Tesla’s capex boom means it will spend more this year than in 2024 ($11.3 billion) and 2025 ($8.5 billion) combined. Taneja said six plants will go into operation this year and next, and the company also is investing in projects such as its Cybercab, the Semi heavy-duty truck and the Megablock battery storage system as well as chips and Optimus.