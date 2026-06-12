Manufacturers Can Barely Keep Up With the Data Center Gold Rush

The leaders of Carrier, 3M and BorgWarner spoke at a conference this week about the rapid growth they’re seeing and the investments they’re making—and likely need to add to.
June 12, 2026
3 min read
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The data center boom has been showing up in the manufacturing sector for several quarters now as demand has risen rapidly for steel racks, cooling systems and electrical gear. Just how rapid that growth is—and looks to be for quite a while—was made clear by the CEOs of 3M Co. and Carrier Global Corp.

Speaking at the 16th Annual Wells Fargo Industrials & Materials Conference in Chicago, 3M’s Bill Brown and Carrier’s Dave Gitlin said they are recalibrating on the fly just how big their businesses serving data centers could be.

Gitlin told attendees that Carrier’s data center work making heat management systems, which his team had initially estimated would book $1.5 billion in sales this year, has been “phenomenal” so far. The company is “certainly pushing” to top that number, he added, and its biggest issue “is just keeping up.”

“Our exit rate […] going into next year, that would be enough capacity for $2.5 billion […] and our demand exceeds that,” Gitlin told Wells analyst Joe O’Dea, adding that his team is looking to invest in more capacity. “We typically have capex around $500 million. That’s probably closer to $600 million because these are incredibly compelling investments.”

Brown and 3M expect to bring in about $600 million in 2026 from their work with data centers. Roughly $500 million of that comes from gear outside the facilities, equipment such as cables and insulation. Sales of those products have been rising around 10% annually and 3M’s backlog is growing solidly, Brown said.

Where things are moving at breakneck speeds for 3M are with its Expanded Beam Optical cabling line, which is among the products that are replacing traditional copper cables. In March of this year, 3M leaders said they were investing in new capacity.

With a $100 million business group that’s growing at 50% per quarter, that plan might already be chasing the facts.

Busy bees

How active is the data center sector and how much is it reaching into the industrial world? Here’s a roundup of some stories published across EndeavorB2B, our parent company, from just this week.

Plant Services: Amazon, Corning to partner on fiber-optics manufacturing

Lightwave: Ciena’s CEO expects a large portion of hyperscalers’ capital spend will be on network infrastructure

Electrical Wholesaling: Wesco Bolsters Data Center Business with Acquisition of Singapore-Based Cooling Systems Company

Electrical Wholesaling: Legrand Buys Power Solutions Provider Girtz

EC&M: Meta, ABC Launch Workforce Academy to Train Data Center Construction Technicians

“We’re scrambling to stay up,” Brown told O’Dea. “We announced that we would expand the capacity of our optical fiber business by doubling it. In fact, 90 days later, we’re feeling that might be a little bit short.”

Carrier and 3M are among the dozens of manufacturers directing capital to either building data center businesses from scratch, buying into the market or repurposing parts of their operations. Also in that cohort is BorgWarner Inc., where President and CEO Joe Fadool and his team are applying the company’s extensive history in automotive power electronics and software to the making of equipment for power generation, battery storage and voltage conversion.

Speaking at the Wells Fargo gathering, Fadool said BorgWarner’s pedigree and its partnership with data center developer Endeavour gives it a leg up in quickly getting to market. The company plans to start making modular turbine generators in Hendersonville, North Carolina, next year.

“You’re talking about high volume with very high-quality requirements, a very competitive space in automotive,” he said. “That cuts across all three of these [generation, storage and conversion], which allows us to sort of accelerate the disruption.”

About the Author

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Geert De Lombaerde

Senior Editor

A native of Belgium, Geert De Lombaerde has been in business journalism since the mid-1990s and writes about public companies, markets and economic trends for Endeavor Business Media publications, focusing on IndustryWeek, FleetOwner, Oil & Gas JournalT&D World and Healthcare Innovation. He also curates the twice-monthly Market Moves Strategy newsletter that showcases Endeavor stories on strategy, leadership and investment and contributes to other Market Moves newsletters.

With a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri, he began his reporting career at the Business Courier in Cincinnati in 1997, initially covering retail and the courts before shifting to banking, insurance and investing. He later was managing editor and editor of the Nashville Business Journal before being named editor of the Nashville Post in early 2008. He led a team that helped grow the Post's online traffic more than fivefold before joining Endeavor in September 2021.

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