Distributor Executives See Industrial Upswing Keeping Pace

Driving Fastenal’s construction-related business are the strong tailwinds from work on electrical, utility, infrastructure and, yep, data-center projects. And while not every sector is flying high like this, Tunnicliff said many customers are keeping their cool this summer as they look to 2027.

“While trade and tariff uncertainty stayed in the picture, its impact this quarter showed up through cost planning and pricing discussions rather than demand,” Tunnicliff said. “Activity levels remain healthy and our teams continue to see strong customer engagement.”

Striking a similar note, MSC Head of Investor Relations Ryan Mills told analysts earlier this month that four of the company’s five largest end markets produced strong growth last quarter. The fifth, which is automotive, turned positive in June.

Where to from here? McIsaac was asked, about just how far along the industrial recovery is. She responded optimistically using a popular baseball-game analogy, and with what could be an important potential break from trend.

“We’re probably in sort of the third inning," she responded. “That might be conservative but we are starting to see changes in behavior. The most notable now—that we haven’t sized yet but we’re watching closely—is [that] summer shutdown patterns are changing significantly. So whereas we would have had preplanned shutdowns, particularly in automotive, those are being canceled. Those are not—or they’re not being announced as they would have been.

“So it’s still spotty, but it’s real," McIsaac rounded out. “I think that’s probably the best indicator that we have.”