GM’s Barra on Demand Weakness: ‘We’re Just Not Seeing It’

General Motors Corp. Chair and CEO Mary Barra on July 21 told investors that buyers aren’t adjusting their preferences because of energy costs or broader affordability concerns and added that consumers’ persistence is a big reason the auto giant’s executives think sales and profits will grow in 2027.

“It’s just not happening. We’re seeing really strong full-size truck demand and full-size utility, for that matter,” Barra responded to a question about affordability worries on a conference call discussing GM’s second-quarter results. “We’re just not seeing it. I think something would have to happen for a long period of time before people would make potentially a different decision. We’re seeing strength.”

GM booked net profits of $1.3 billion on revenues of about $48 billion in the three months that ended June 30. Net income was down about 30% from the same period of 2025 due mainly to charges related to the company scaling back its electric-vehicle operations but adjusted earnings before interest rose 30% year over year to more than $3.9 billion.

The company sold 1.43 million vehicles during the quarter, down from 1.54 million in last year’s Q2, which trimmed its worldwide market share to 6.4% from 6.7%. CFO Paul Jacobson told analysts the drop was due to the decisions to stop making the Chevrolet Malibu and Cadillac XT4, along with a few other models, as well as a drop in EV sales and tight dealer inventories early this year.