AIT’s Schrimsher: Expect More M&A in Coming Year

A combination of factors including competition and private-equity ownership has created an “increasingly productive” backdrop, the distributor’s CEO told investors last week.
Aug. 17, 2026
3 min read
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Key Highlights

  • Supply-chain and cost pressures are weakening smaller firms, creating potential acquisition opportunities for larger industrial companies.
  • AI and new technology investments are adding budget pressure, potentially motivating owners to sell businesses.
  • Private-equity firms hold more portfolio companies, increasing the pool of businesses that may come to market.
  • AIT expects both smaller bolt-on deals and larger acquisitions, using M&A to expand into automation and flow control.
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Acquisitions are likely to play a bigger role in the coming year at distribution giant Applied Industrial Technologies Inc., President and CEO Neil Schrimsher told investors last week.

Speaking after Cleveland-based AIT—which sells about $5 billion annually of industrial motion, power, control and automation gear—reported its fiscal fourth-quarter results, Schrimsher said building on his team’s track record of nearly 20 acquisitions in eight years remains a big growth priority.

What has changed of late: “The M&A backdrop is increasingly productive as targets face heightened competition, required operational investments and extended ownership life cycles,” Schrimsher said on an Aug. 13 conference call.

The picture he painted is one that affects many manufacturing business but also speaks to other parts of the economy when it comes to smaller firms: Years of needing to deal with supply-chain snarls and cost pressures have weighed on margins. The need to set up new technology systems, many of them built around artificial intelligence tools, also is stretching budgets in new ways.

And the third element of Schrimsher description of the M&A market might be the most important. “Extended ownership life cycles” in this case points to the many companies acquired by private-equity companies early this decade. Typically, PE pros look to improve the operations of their companies and then sell them five to seven years later. But the pandemic and other disruptions since have extended that timeline for many investors, leaving them with more companies than expected under their umbrellas: Research firm PitchBook early this month said PE firms now own nearly 33,600 portfolio companies, an increase of more than 1,000 from December and more than double the number a decade ago.

For AIT’s leaders and other acquisitive executive teams, that means there are good deals to be negotiated because PE owners need to bring in some cash to return to their investors or to buy other businesses. And motivated sellers mean lower prices.

Speaking to analysts, Schrimsher said that AIT’s track record in the M&A space will help it close deals in the year ahead. Another tailwind: The company has in recent years expanded beyond its traditional service-center work into fields such as flow control and automation, opening up new markets where PE owners might be looking to dispose of assets.

“We see many catalysts and tailwinds supporting our ongoing growth across Applied as we enter the next phase of our evolution,” Schrimsher said.

The CEO wouldn’t be drawn on putting a dollar figure on just how much revenue AIT might add via M&A between now and next August. But he did say that multiple deals are possible.

“There can be some smaller bolt-ons and then there are perhaps a few larger properties that I think we will either evaluate or look at coming to market,” he added.

Acquisitions contributed $142 million to AIT’s fiscal 2026 sales, most of which came in the company’s engineered solutions group. Schrimsher and his team have spent a total of $377 million on acquisitions in the past three years.

About the Author

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Geert De Lombaerde

Senior Editor

A native of Belgium, Geert De Lombaerde has been in business journalism since the mid-1990s and writes about public companies, markets and economic trends for Endeavor Business Media publications, focusing on IndustryWeek, FleetOwner, Oil & Gas JournalT&D World and Healthcare Innovation. He also curates the twice-monthly Market Moves Strategy newsletter that showcases Endeavor stories on strategy, leadership and investment and contributes to other Market Moves newsletters.

With a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri, he began his reporting career at the Business Courier in Cincinnati in 1997, initially covering retail and the courts before shifting to banking, insurance and investing. He later was managing editor and editor of the Nashville Business Journal before being named editor of the Nashville Post in early 2008. He led a team that helped grow the Post's online traffic more than fivefold before joining Endeavor in September 2021.

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