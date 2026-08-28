Solstice Abandons $14B Element Solutions Acquisition After Investor Pressure

The leaders of Solstice Advanced Materials Inc. and Element Solutions Inc. have pulled the plug on their plan to join forces after receiving “constructive feedback” from investors on the merits of the deal.

Solstice and Element executives early last month announced that Solstice planned to pay more than $14 billion for Element, whose specialty chemicals businesses would better Solstice to serve demand from firms in the semiconductor, artificial-intelligence and data-center spaces. Combined, the companies would book almost $7 billion in sales and be able to generate $180 million annually from cost cuts and synergies. Electronics materials would have grown to about 35% of Solstice’s revenues from a little more than 10% today.

While Solstice President and CEO David Sewell said at the time that Element would be “a perfect fit” for Solstice, investors quickly sent a message that they didn’t agree: Shares of Solstice fell more than 15% to about $68 on July 6 and slid another 17% before the announcement late on Aug. 27 that executives had abandoned the deal and agreed neither team owed the other any termination fees.

“Following conversations with our shareholders and discussions between the parties, both boards unanimously believe that it is in the best interests of our respective shareholders, employees and customers to terminate the merger agreement,” Solstice Chairman Rajeev Gautam said in a statement that mirrored one from his Element counterpart, Ian Ashken. “We value the feedback received from shareholders in connection with the Element agreement, including their excitement about Solstice’s strategy and growth trajectory as an independent company. The board is confident that Solstice’s strategic plan and leadership team will deliver substantial value.”

The market gave the deal termination a nod on Aug. 28: In mid-morning trading, Solstice shares (Ticker: SOLS) were up 15% to about $65. Element stock (Ticker: ESI), which had been trading in the low $40s before the deal announcement, was up slightly to $36.68 on Aug. 28.