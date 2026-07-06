Solstice Inks $14B Deal for Element Solutions in Electronics Materials Move

On a conference call with analysts and investors, Sewell called the Element deal “a perfect fit” for Solstice—which was spun out of Honeywell International last fall—and he and CEO Ben Gliklich made the case for jointly addressing the surging demand growth for a wide range of manufacturing and materials products related to chips, artificial intelligence and data centers.

“Our customers are just pulling on us so much for solutions—and that’s on the Element side as well as the Solstice side,” Sewell said. “It was just so apparent that we can provide something no one else can provide […] I think our approach is going to be, ‘How do we leverage […] a more integrated solution because that’s what’s going to improve our customers’ yields, their cycle times.”

Word of the Element acquisition comes about four months after Sewell told investors that his team was eyeing some potential acquisitions even though Solstice had just moved out from under Honeywell’s umbrella. At the time, Sewell said he was looking for deals to fit his strategic priorities and added that, “if there’s a very attractive bolt-on asset that’s available at the right price, I think it would be fair to say we might move faster than in typical circumstances.”

Investors don’t appear to be enthused about the proposed Solstice-Element combination, however. In afternoon trading July 6, shares of Solstice (Ticker: SOLS) were down more than 14% to $68.70 while Element shares (Ticker: ESI) were off nearly 3% to about $42.50.