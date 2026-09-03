GE Appliances to Invest $1 Billion to Expand Laundry Manufacturing at Kentucky’s Appliance Park

GE Appliances announced on Sept. 2 a $1 billion investment to expand production of dryers and other laundry products at the company’s headquarters at Appliance Park in Louisville, Kentucky.

Over $400 million will go toward retooling Building 5 to reshore dryer production from Mexico, with manufacturing expected to begin in late 2027. Refrigeration production in Building 5 is expected to conclude in early 2027, but GE Appliances will continue making refrigerators at other U.S. facilities. In addition, approximately $112 million will go toward adding new equipment and redesigning existing dryer and washer platforms in Building 1.

The company will also move forward with a $490 million investment announced in 2025 to reshore the production of the GE Profile UltraFast Combo Washer/Dryer and the GE and GE Profile UltraFresh Front Load Washer lineup from China to Building 2 at Appliance Park. This project alone is slated to create 800 new full-time jobs.

“Bringing our laundry and dishwasher manufacturing together gives us a real competitive advantage, with new synergies across our cleaning products and closer connections between the people who design, engineer and build them,” says Kevin Nolan, president and CEO of GE Appliances.

These investments are part of a broader plan announced in 2025 to invest more than $3 billion in the company’s U.S. operations over the next five years.