Manufacturing Business News: The Status of Alt-Fuel Infrastructure, Fanuc America Expansion and Other Headlines

While we have a great staff of dedicated editors here at IndustryWeek, we can’t write about everything. So, here’s a roundup of news from our parent company Endeavor Business Media’s many news brands.
- Chemical Safety Board Warns of Active Storm Season as Beryl Approaches. Jonathan Katz, executive editor for Chemical Processing, reports on Hurricane Beryl's effect on petrochemical and energy companies around Matagorda, Texas, as well as EPA safeguard requirements for natural hazards.
- How’s the Economy? Just Ask a Machinery Salesman. In order to learn about current and future market conditions, Plastics Machinery & Manufacturing staffers asked representatives at NPE2024 about their business. Editor Ron Shinn highlights some of the standout responses.
- Where Alt-Fuel Infrastructure Stands Today: Hydrogen, RD and Biodiesel and Natural Gas. For part two of a series on alternative fuel infrastructure in the U.S., FleetOwner Senior Editor Jade Brasher explores the progress toward clean trucking through innovation and infrastructure development.
- What's New in Industrial Safety? EHS Today Editor-in-Chief Dave Blanchard and Chemical Processing Editor-in-Chief Traci Purdum join our own Editor-in-Chief Robert Schoenberger to discuss the status of physical and psychological safety in the manufacturing industry for this episode of The Great Question Podcast.
- Fanuc America Hosts Grand Opening of New Michigan Facility. “Fanuc America is expanding its footprint in Auburn Hills, Michigan, as part of its five-year plan to support and advance industrial automation in North America,” writes Control Design Contributing Editor Tobey Strauch. In addition, this article also features a Q&A with company leaders.