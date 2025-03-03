Trump to Enact Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, Despite Business Community Opposition
March 3, 2025
Business leaders in several industries strongly oppose the 25% tariffs that President Donald Trump plans to impose on Canada and Mexico today, March 4, calling the duties in recent months a gift to foreign manufacturers and a massive hardship on U.S. producers.
Sponsored Recommendations
Sponsored Recommendations
Voice your opinion!
Voice your opinion!
To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of IndustryWeek, create an account today!
Sponsored
Sponsored