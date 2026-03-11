Cintas Buying Work Uniform Rival Unifirst for $5.5 Billion

Cintas, a company that brags it prepares 1 million businesses for work every day with uniforms and materials, plans to buy one of its chief rivals for $5.5 billion.

The stock-and-cash deal will give Cincinnati, Ohio-based Cintas control of UniFirst in Wilmington, Massachusetts. While both companies are associated with providing materials to manufacturer, both are major producers themselves.

In regulatory filings, Unifirst (No. 375 on the IW U.S. 500 list of the largest publicly traded manufacturing companies in the country) notes that it makes uniforms in Mexico and Nicaragua, and it has a plant in Tennessee where it makes floor mats for factories.

Cintas (No. 169) has five manufacturing facilities globally, including operations near Chicago where it manufactures and distributes uniforms.