Menu
PPG Scoops Up Mexico Coatings Maker Comex for 23 Billion
Leadership

PPG to Acquire German Coatings Manufacturer

Hemmelrath is a family-owned automotive coatings company with facilities in South Carolina, China, Germany and Brazil.

PPG today announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire automotive coatings manufacturer Hemmelrath. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We are excited to add Hemmelrath to our robust and diversified automotive coatings offering," said Michael McGarry, PPG chairman and chief executive officer, in a statement. "This acquisition is another step forward in our strategic growth plan that will provide further value to our customers and shareholders.”

Headquartered in Klingenberg, Germany, Hemmelrath is a family-owned manufacturer of coatings for automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). With more than 450 employees, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Klingenberg and Erlenbach, Germany; Jilin, China; Duncan, South Carolina, United States; and Indaiatuba, Brazil. Hemmelrath supplies automotive plants worldwide, and more than 7 million vehicles are coated with its products each year.

“The acquisition will enhance PPG’s automotive coatings offering, and add formulating and manufacturing solutions,” Rebecca Liebert, PPG senior vice president, automotive coatings, said in a statement.

 

TAGS: Strategic Planning & Execution
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Jail
Taiwan Arrests Engineers Suspected of Leaking BASF Tech to China
Jan 07, 2019
Tesla Warns of Supply Chain Shortage
Musk Breaks Ground on Tesla China Plant, First Outside US
Jan 07, 2019
2019
Webinar: Trends and Strategies Driving Manufacturing Success in 2019
Jan 04, 2019
An illustration of a connected factory and warehouse.
Four Essential Truths for IoT Success
Jan 04, 2019